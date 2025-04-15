PostsAdvice

‘I’ve got solicitor apprenticeship offers from two Magic Circle firms and a top US firm – how do I choose?’

By Legal Cheek on

In our latest Career Conundrum, a soon-to-be solicitor apprentice finds themselves in the enviable position of choosing between three offers from Magic Circle and US firms.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I have been lucky enough to receive three offers for a solicitor apprenticeship, one US law firm and the other two are members of the Magic Circle. I’d prefer not to name them if that’s ok. Basically I am struggling to decide between the three. Pay and training structure seem very similar but I wondered if your readers had any insights into the Magic Circle versus US law firms, especially from a training/apprenticeship perspective?”

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Solicitor Apprenticeships Most List

