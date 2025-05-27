PostsNews

Artist auctions sugar-covered law textbook for £15k

In one of the more unusual legal news stories this week, the renowned auction house Sotheby’s is selling a commercial law textbook for up to £15,000.

The costly tome is part of a series by Los Angeles-based artist Edgar Arceneaux, featuring “deaccessioned” law books encased in crystallised sugar.

Sotheby’s says now “deemed obsolete, the book assumes a new life as the organic crystals continue to grow and respond to conditions in the surrounding environment”.

If you’re keen to bag yourself a commercial law textbook covered in sugar, you’re going to have to be prepared to dig deep. The starting bid is £4,400 with a guide price of between £9,000 – £15,000.

Some Legal Cheek readers will likely point out that this isn’t far off the cost of a usable law textbook.

Uncharitable Fellow

Published by Sweet & Maxwell, perhaps?

