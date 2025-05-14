LegalEdCon 2025: Final speakers unveiled

Delegates will gather in London tomorrow for Legal Cheek’s annual in-person conference

With anticipation building ahead of tomorrow’s annual in-person conference, Legal Cheek has today announced the final batch of top speakers for LegalEdCon 2025. These speakers will join the first and second lineup of training experts, influencers and academics announced in the past few weeks.

LegalEdCon returns tomorrow as an in-person event at Kings Place, London on Thursday 15 May 2025. Now in its eighth year, the conference will bring together learning & development and graduate recruitment teams from over 150 leading law firms, along with top academics and other prominent industry figures. It will be an action-packed day dedicated to learning and networking.

The speakers (third batch) 🎤

• Professor Joanna Ballard, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic at The University of Law

• Roy Morgan, Training & Design Specialist at BARBRI

• Ellis Johnstone, Early Talent Development Lead at Clifford Chance

• Danielle Lobel-Weiss, Partner, Employment & Immigration at Lee & Thompson

• Sue Elabor, Organisational Psychologist at Blueprint For All

• Amia Tahir, Solicitor Apprentice at Dentons

This day-long conference will cover today’s most pressing legal education and training issues: from addressing the trainee skills gap to the psychology of learning. Other sessions include an unfiltered look at the Solicitors Qualifying Exams (SQE), an exploration of Gen Z’s new approach to the workplace and a discussion on the relationship between diversity and politics.

The day will conclude with a special key note from Professor of Law and Government at Durham University Law School, Thom Brooks.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice as a silver sponsor.

The last remaining Final Release tickets are available until 5pm today!

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.