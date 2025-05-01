Linklaters ex-L&D boss appointed chief exec of City of London Law Society

Patrick McCann to lead influential professional body



The City of London Law Society (CLLS) has appointed the former global director of learning at Linklaters as its new chief executive.

The CLLS represents more than 21,000 solicitors and 67 member firms in the City of London, and is known for its outreach and support programmes. The incoming chief executive, Patrick McCann, has over 30 years of experience working with major law firms and leading social mobility initiatives.

McCann began his career at Bird & Bird as a training manager before taking on the head of learning role at BCLP and then Herbert Smith Freehills. His latest role was director of learning at Magic Circle firm Linklaters, where he worked for eight years.

Alongside City firms, McCann has worked with the CLLS since 2010. He has also founded initiatives including the Social Welfare Solicitors’ Qualification Fund, raising £1.2 million (and counting!) to help 120+ social welfare lawyers qualify; is co-CEO at City Century, a coalition of 50+ firms supporting solicitor apprenticeships; and TheLLP!, a development programme for emerging leaders in law who identify as queer. He is the current UK Social Mobility Awards Champion of the Year.

Speaking about his appointment, McCann said:

It is a privilege to be taking on this role… I have worked with the CLLS for many years, most recently as its Training Committee Chair but also on some fantastic collaborative initiatives, and am deeply impressed at how much talent and goodwill there is. I am excited to make the most of this opportunity to leverage all the great work our sector does and drive positive impact, both within and beyond law.

Outgoing chief executive, Matthew Rous, added, “I can think of nobody more capable to hand over the reins to than Patrick. He has been the dynamo behind some of our most impactful campaigns in recent years, as well as an inspirational Chair of our Training Committee.”

McCann will succeed Rous in September 2025.