Should aspiring lawyers embrace AI? Decoding the mixed messages

The Legal Cheek podcast returns this week as writers Lydia Fontes and Angus Simpson dig into the issue of AI and lawyers — covering the excitement from tech enthusiasts as well as the growing number of horror stories and cautionary tales told by sceptics. We chat through these mixed messages and ask whether law students should embrace AI and, if so, how?

From the Master of the Rolls’ feeling that judges and lawyers should embrace AI to the Bar Council’s more cautious approach, to embarrassing examples of AI-driven gaffes around the world, artificial intelligence is rarely out of the legal news. We discuss how this barrage of information can be perplexing for aspiring lawyers and share our experience of using this technology and our expectations of how it will shape our careers.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.