PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones

So not just me, then [Brooklin Nash on LinkedIn]

Dragon lawyers 🐲 [@jarvis_best on X]

WhatsApp messages constitute a contract… [@LegalCheek on Instagram]

Every law student should be required to plant a tree [@legallylonesome on TikTok]

@legallylonesome 🌲 #lawschool ♬ original sound – Jojo

I run a law firm. Last week I spent 5 hours digging into TikTok’s terms of service. [Brett Trembly on X]

It’s finals season [Daniel Lyn on LinkedIn]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

London is the world’s top location for international arbitration, research reveals

Still got it 💅

23 hours ago
news

Linklaters ex-L&D boss appointed chief exec of City of London Law Society

Patrick McCann to lead influential professional body

1 day ago
news

Hard work pays off for TikTok lawfluencer as she bags TC

University of Bristol law student has been sharing her application journey online

3 days ago
14