Hard work pays off for TikTok lawfluencer as she bags TC

University of Bristol law student has been sharing her application journey online



A top legal TikToker has celebrated securing a training contract offer after sharing months of hard work with her online followers

Abi Cooper, who has built up over 25K followers on her TikTok account @lifewithabicooper, is popular with fellow law students for covering her experience studying law at the University of Bristol as well as insights into the training contract application process and snapshots of her daily life. She has shared advice on note-taking during seminars, how to prepare for law firm open days, and overcoming rejection.

Abi celebrates receiving a training contract offer:

Abi secured her training contract on the back of a spring vacation scheme. Followers shared their well wishes in the comment section, having seen the effort and commitment she put in to the process.

Last year, the popular TikToker documented her participation in a City vac scheme and, since September, she has shared her application journey, giving her followers a glimpse of the hard work and dedication that goes into securing opportunities like these.

She has shown her method of researching law firms in depth, as well as sharing the business news stories she has been reading to develop her commercial awareness.

Sharing her method for researching law firms

Revealing the commercial news stories she has read:

The lawfluencer has also invited her followers to spend a day with her preparing for application season, showing herself completing online job simulations, practising situational judgement tests, re-writing her work experience section, and marking out key dates using Legal Cheek’s Key Deadlines Calendar – balancing all this with a busy life as a final year law student.

A day in the life, preparing for application season:

Having celebrated her success, Abi has promised her followers additional insights into converting a vacation scheme into a training contract plus application and interview top tips.