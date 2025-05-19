The internet can’t get enough of the Hill Dickinson x Everton deal 

Strong reaction



When news broke on Friday that Everton Football Club’s new stadium will be named after corporate law firm, it quickly sparked a flurry of funny memes and video clips across the internet.

In a move that surprised many, the Premier League club announced that its new £800 million, 52,000-seat stadium will be named the ‘Hill Dickinson Stadium’.

Although the deal ranks among the largest football stadium naming rights agreements in Europe, that hasn’t stopped TikTok users from playfully poking fun at the surprising name choice.

Here are some that caught Legal Cheek’s eye:

In another TikTok that has racked up over 300,000 views, two friends film themselves breaking the news to their Everton-supporting mate about the club’s new stadium name.

“Your stadium is legally called the Hill Dickinson Stadium,” they say. “Who’s Hill Dickson?” their friend replies, confused.

All jokes aside, Hill Dickinson has a deep-rooted history in Liverpool, dating back to 1810. Today, the city remains home to the firm’s headquarters.

CEO Craig Scott said the tie-up is about “legacy, ambition, and the power of two globally recognised organisations coming together to make a difference”.