Cripps and Michelmores in tie-up talks

‘Very early stage’



Southern England law firms Cripps and Michelmores are in the very early stages of merger talks which, if successful, would create a new legal firm with an annual revenue of around £100 million.

Cripps, which has offices in Tunbridge Wells, London, and Horsham, employs around 500 people and last year reported a turnover of just over £47 million, with profits before members’ remuneration and profit share totalling £10.7 million. The firm is itself the result of a 2019 merger with Pemberton Greenish.

Michelmores, meanwhile, saw its turnover rise by 16% in 2024 to a record £50 million, which in turn boosted profits before members’ remuneration from £11.8 million to £14.3 million. The firm also employs over 500 people across its offices in Bristol, Cheltenham, Exeter, and London.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows both outfits offer around 10 training contracts each year.

A spokesperson for Cripps said: