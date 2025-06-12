PostsNews

Exclusive: Ashurst hikes NQ solicitor pay to £140k

Ashurst has become the latest City player to increase the salaries of its newly qualified associates with rates moving from £125,000 to £140,000. The is equates to an extra £15,000 or 12%.

The move brings the firm’s NQs level with their counterparts at Baker McKenzie, Hogan Lovells and Macfarlanes, and ahead of those at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (£135,000).

Trainee pay has increased to £57,000 in the first year and £62,000 in the second year, up from the previous rates of £52,000 and £57,000 respectively.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Ashurst recruits around 40 trainees each year.

News of the pay hike came hot on the heels of DLA Piper’s announcement that it had raised NQ salaries by 18% to £130,000.

