HSF-Kramer merger goes live

TC seekers, take note: there’s a new name in City law



The merger between City giant Herbert Smith Freehills and US law firm Kramer Levin was finalised yesterday, after receiving partner approval earlier this year.

The newly merged firm, operating under the name Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer — or simply HSF Kramer — generates $2 billion (over £1.5 billion) in global revenue, all within a single profit pool.

HSF Kramer has over 2,700 lawyers, including 630 partners, across 26 offices worldwide.

Kramer Levin was the much smaller of the two firms, with just three offices across the US in New York, Silicon Valley, and Washington, DC, along with one international hub in Paris. The Paris outpost was not included in the deal, with its partners reportedly opting to join US firm Morgan Lewis instead.

Speaking in April, HSF Kramer’s global CEO, Justin D’Agostino, said the deal will enable the firm to “deliver more effectively for our clients, whose needs are evolving rapidly in a complex environment”.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows HSF Kramer is one of the largest training contract providers in the City with an annual offering in excess of 60. Trainees earn £56,000 in year one, rising to £61,000, and £135,000 upon qualification.