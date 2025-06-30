PostsComment

'My 10 point plan for SQE reform'

By Thom Brooks on

Thom Brooks, professor of law and government at Durham University, puts forward his recommendations for overhauling the SQE

Thom Brooks speaking at LegalEdCon 2025

Legal Cheek invited me to speak at its first LegalEdCon in 2018 on a panel about the SRA’s planned SQE. While it seemed certain to be launched, there was some uncertainty about when exactly that might happen and the impact it might have on law schools and beyond.

Drawing a comparison with the big political debate at the time, I remarked that the SQE sounded a lot like Brexit in some curious ways. First, there did not seem to be widespread calls for a new super exam before plans for a SQE were first proposed.

Secondly, the SQE was presented as a means to solve many big challenges. For example, the first LegalEdCon heard that it might make qualifying cheaper and improve the quality of the newly qualified while improving access to, and diversity within, the profession.

There were other similarities. For instance, it was unclear exactly how the new exam would operate and achieve its lofty goals. We were told at the time ‘Brexit means Brexit’. Likewise, it seemed the SQE meant SQE. The date for when this would happen seemed to move further into the distance. All the while there were concerns raised that the promised benefits might not materialize.

After Brexit came in 2020, the SQE followed soon after in 2021. However, it’s unclear that the SQE has delivered as promised since its freedom day.

Take for example the claim that the SQE would enable better access and transparency, including different SQE provider exam results, which would help drive provider performance, improve student choice and keep costs down. However, since its launch and despite repeated reassurances to the contrary, the SRA has yet to publish pass-rate data for SQE training providers and the affordability, design and quality of the exam itself, an issue rightly flagged by the Legal Services Board.

The available data that I have seen is disappointing. While the pass rate rose to 56% in January, it had fallen to 44% last July. This doesn’t sound great where half or most failing to pass – and still no indication of what a ‘good’ pass rate might look like.

The attainment gap is worse. 50% of white students sit the SQE1 and 70% pass it. 25% of black students sit the SQE1 and 37% pass. This is true at SQE2 too (where the pass rate is over 80% overall): white 84%, black 51%. There is also a gap between independent school educated (70-72%) versus non-selective state school (58%). And some passed even when told they failed, as happened to 175 people last year.

Depending on the preparation course used, some, like the Legal Action Group, claim the SQE has not resulted in significantly reducing costs.

The SQE has happened (and so too Brexit). I’ve been concerned about the SQE from the start and see many of the worries that I and others raised materialising. But as I told LegalEdCon 2025, I don’t think it helpful or productive seven years later to point fingers nor reopen the debate over whether to retain the SQE.

Instead, continuing the Brexit analogy, I argue it is time for a reset with meaningful conversation about how we might the SQE better where various stakeholders work more closely together to get it right.

My 10 point plan for SQE reform:

First, the SRA should consider creating a SQE Advisory Panel. Members might include the recently qualified via the SQE, senior law firm figures and, yes, law professors. (I do not usually make recommendations that I would not personally support delivering.) This Panel can help close the gap between the test takers, test makers and practice to provide an important independent feedback loop on processes and test design beyond anonymous surveys of test takers.

Secondly, the SQE content for exams one and two should be re-examined. Where is law and tech? This is rapidly transforming the sector in ways already profound and will move forward with significant consequences. There should also be a review of what is assessed in each part.

Thirdly, there should be a review into whether an exemption of at least some parts might be advisable and practicable for law graduates. We already know high performing law graduates pass the SQE anyway – and as high as 80% for those with a first class degree. If there were possible, it could widen access further, cut costs and even make sense.

Fourthly, the SRA should consider providing greater financial support for test takers. This might include increasing exam fee discounts that might benefit more relevant individuals. There is no magic money tree for sure, but if support were available it would be widely welcomed. Income received from exam candidates was 21% higher than originally budgeted in 2023/24 reaching £36.7m. This is expected to rise up to £66m for 2024-25 nearly doubling in a year.

Fifthly, there should be more test centres available in the North. While there are various locations for SQE1, there is only Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester for SQE2. Why not Leeds, York or Newcastle?

Sixthly, there should be a review of reasonable adjustment options for neurodiverse and disabled students. This should include reviewing study resources.

Seventhly, we need greater transparency on the data. This means repeatedly promised and long overdue performance data linked to providers. No more delays. This would benefit from a view of target pass ranges. When is it too high or low?

Eighthly, it would be helpful if data was provided on SQE success and careers. Does smashing the SQE mean a smashing successful career?

Ninthly, this to be published data should be linked to a strategic plan to improve it. Since its introduction, we’ve seen an attainment gap. We know the numbers. So, what’s the plan to improve the outcomes? The SQE’s promise all along is we’d have more data at hand to better guide fixing problems like this. We see the issues. We need to see a plan to fix them.

Finally, there needs to be a more constructive and open engagement with educationalists, providers and the wider legal sector about how we improve the SQE. We all want better access with robust standards. Point scoring is beyond the point.

In conclusion, no one should pretend the SQE is beyond criticism when even the SRA admits there have been ‘teething problems’. At the same time, I don’t think anyone who wants the best for our sector to be satisfied pointing out concerns but not solutions.

My ten point plan for SQE reform is intended to provide some constructive ideas about how some improvements might be supported. It’s time for us all to work together for a common purpose and I hope a reset will be considered.

Thom Brooks is professor of law and government at Durham University.

10 Comments

Simples

A 3 point plan for the SQE:

1) Scrap it
2) Apologise
3) Promise not to let wokery drive examinations in the future.

Guest

The biggest issue by far (having just sat the SQE) is the lack of transparency around the content of these exams – an extremely vague/broadly-worded syllabus, plus a total lack of past papers (the ‘sample questions’ are practically useless), means law schools are essentially just guessing at what content could actually come up.

realist

Just scrap it. There was nothing wrong with having a TC as a barrier to become a solicitor. If you couldn’t get one then, no firm is going to suddenly take you on as an associate just because you passed the SQE and have “two years qualifying work experience”.

Anonymous

I agree with this. The SQE’s policy objective is this regard is rather weird given how broad the QWE can be to admitted and identify as a solicitor.

It would make more sense to follow practices in other jurisdictions of having subsets of “qualified” lawyer (e.g. private practice and in-house; government and non-government) that guides the regulator’s supervisory framework. Creating a monolith of what a solicitor is isn’t helpful to the profession as the standards and expectations are quite diverse based on the organisation at which a solicitor works. In any case the law firm or organisation will be the gatekeeper anyway. The legal profession is just expensive and stressful to enter – and people should be made very aware of this.

The FCA’s model of authorisation and supervision is also helpful as a comparator (it’s far from a perfect system but it is highly tailored).

CILEX achieves this in some way but the admission and supervision of CILEX lawyers should be transferred to the SRA for consistency. There should be one regulator for legal professionals.

SRA in need of some TLC

The SRA has too much dignity and will never scrap the SQE – they are too far gone. That ship sailed a long time ago. The only way they will succumb to the pressure is if the Legal Services Board tells them to. Without this legitimate pressure, they will not budge. No wonder the current CEO, Paul Philip, is resigning; the creator of the SQE, Julie Brannan, resigned shortly after its introduction; the SRA doesn’t post past rates for each provider – the writing is clearly written on the wall.

Gertrude

Although early days, I can say that we are starting to see people being offered Associate roles in City law firms, who have qualified via the SQE route (without the traditional 2 year TC path).

Typically these are people who have joined a firm as a paralegal, have impressed, and then qualified after sitting the SQE with the support of the firm.

This is happening more and more.

realist

And this is different to a paralegal being offered a TC and doing the LPC how exactly?

It’s a very significant amount of pain for everyone else to benefit a vanishingly small minority of people, who would have done the LPC/TC anyway with the support of their firm.

It’s hardly fair to crucify everyone else to save these outliers a few years.

Nahnahnah

A handful of potential beneficiaries does not justify the wider harm being done.

Anon

Thanks for this information. The real problem is the level of downvoting you will inevitably get on your post. The disbelief & distrust from current lawyers for anyone who qualified through a new process. On the one hand, you lot believe that the SQE is difficult to pass, and on the other you will not embrace the conclusion that someone getting through the system, is deservedly employable. SRA did what they did several years ago; what has the industry done to catch up with it?

BravingTheSQE

I am sitting in July and it is not as bad as people say but the one big caveat is that I am sponsored.

I can dedicate 12+ hours a day to it and it is fine. I know that I will pass comfortably in July.

The real injustice is that the exact people it was designed to help just get screwed.

I could not pass comfortably whilst working.

