A&O Shearman retains 37 of 54 qualifying trainees

A&O Shearman has announced a summer trainee retention score of 69% as it continues to adjust to life post mega-merger.

The transatlantic powerhouse confirmed 37 trainees have accepted offers to remain at the firm as newly qualified lawyers. All will be given permanent positions.

The firm, formed from the merger of Magic Circle player Allen & Overy and US outfit Shearman & Sterling last May, has a summer qualifying cohort of 54 trainees, comprising rookies from both legacy firms.

This unusually large cohort of trainees seems to have sparked tough competition for NQ roles this summer. Of the 54 trainees, 50 applied for qualification, with 40 offers made.

James Partridge, early careers partner and training principal in London, said:

“We’re pleased to see another strong group of our trainees continuing their journey with A&O Shearman. We are excited to see them grow as they take on the next stage of their careers.”

The numbers remain consistent with the last year’s summer retention at A&O Shearman which saw 40 offers handed out to the first post-merger cohort of 56 trainees, 37 of which were accepted.

