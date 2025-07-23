Clifford Chance revenue rises to £2.4 billion as profit per equity partner tops £2.1 million

Strong results fuelled by US growth



Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance has posted solid increases in both revenue and profit for the past financial year, as City firms continue to unveil their results.

The firm’s latest figures report a 9% rise in revenue to £2.4 billion, alongside an 11% increase in partnership profit to £944 million. Profit per equity partner (PEP) also grew by just over 3%, from £2.04 million to £2.11 million. Since 2023, Clifford Chance has achieved a £425 million increase in revenue and an additional £187 million in profit.

Charles Adams, global managing partner at Clifford Chance, said:

“Our record results underscore the resilience of our balanced global platform, the diversity of our client base, and the strength of our exceptional team in advising clients on their most complex matters. All regions and practice areas contributed to our strong performance amid macroeconomic headwinds, and our sustained profitable growth has enabled continued investment in talent and operations, positioning our firm for future success.”

The firm achieved growth across all key regions. Revenue in Europe (including the UK) rose by 6%, while Asia Pacific posted a 5% increase. The Middle East saw the biggest leap, with a 36% jump in revenue, while the US delivered a second consecutive year of strong performance, notching up an 18% rise.

The results come just a day after fellow Magic Circle player Linklaters posted its own bumper set of financials. Revenue at the firm rose 11% to £2.32 billion, while pre-tax profit jumped 14% to £1.08 billion — breaking the billion-pound barrier for the first time. Linklaters also recorded a hefty 15% rise in PEP to £2.2 million, with profit per all partners increasing to £2.1 million.