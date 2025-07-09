Cripps and Michelmores end merger talks

No deal



Less than a month after reports emerged of merger talks, Southern England law firms Cripps and Michelmores have confirmed they will not be joining forces.

The deal would have created a new firm with revenues exceeding £100 million and a combined training contract offering of 20. However, this week the firms confirmed they would not be proceeding with the proposed merger.

Legal Cheek reported last month that the pair were in “very early stage” discussions over a possible deal.

In a joint statement the firms said:

“Following a period of exploratory discussions around a potential merger of our respective firms, we can confirm these talks have now concluded and both firms have mutually agreed not to proceed. We each remain committed to our strategic priorities and to delivering exceptional value to our clients, people, and the communities we serve. This has been a positive experience, and we wish each other continued success.”

Cripps, which has offices in Tunbridge Wells, London, and Horsham, employs around 500 people and last year reported a turnover of just over £47 million, with profits before members’ remuneration and profit share totalling £10.7 million. The firm itself was formed through a 2019 merger with Pemberton Greenish.

Michelmores, meanwhile, recorded a 16% rise in turnover in 2024, reaching a record £50 million. This increase saw profits before members’ remuneration climb from £11.8 million to £14.3 million. The firm also employs over 500 people across its offices in Bristol, Cheltenham, Exeter, and London.