PostsNews

Ex-Jones Day partner to face tribunal over ‘burn it’ order

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Found in contempt of court in 2022

Tribunal sign
A former Jones Day partner is set to face a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) over allegations that he instructed another individual to destroy evidence during his time at the firm.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)’s decision to refer Raymond John McKeeve to the SDT follows contempt of court finding against him in 2022.

The SRA confirmed in a recently published notice that there is a case to answer in relation to allegations, including the claim that “in response to being told that a Search Order to preserve evidence had been obtained against Client A and Person A, gave instructions of ‘burn it’ (or words similar to) to Person B in respect of electronic material held by Client A, and which led to a determination that he was criminally liable for contempt of court”.

The allegations will be considered at a hearing before the SDT and remain unproven at this stage.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Related Stories

news

Ex-Jones Day partner fined £25k over ‘burn it’ order

Raymond McKeeve avoids prison over “spontaneous act of colossal stupidity”

Oct 6 2022 11:54am
news

City lawyer in criminal contempt for ‘spontaneous act of colossal stupidity’

Ex-Jones Day partner Raymond McKeeve sent ‘burn it’ instruction following search order

Aug 5 2022 8:20am