Gowling WLG ups NQ solicitor pay to £105k in London

Regional NQs now on £65.5k



Gowling WLG has increased pay for its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors, with London lawyers receiving a £7,000 boost to £105,000.

NQs in the firm’s Birmingham and Leeds offices are also seeing a pay rise — albeit a more modest one — with salaries moving from £64,000 to £65,500.

The uplifts bring Gowling’s London NQ pay in line with the likes of Pinsent Masons and BCLP, and ahead of outfits such as Bird & Bird and Watson Farley Williams (£102k).

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Gowling recurits around 25 trainees annually across its UK offices.

Roz Trimmer, HR director at Gowling, said: “We are pleased to have increased salaries for our new associates as part of our continuous drive to provide the very best possible experience for our clients.”

This latest move adds Gowling to the long list of firms boosting NQ pay over the summer. Recent raises include HFW (up to £103.5k), Bird & Bird (up to £102k), DLA Piper (up to £130k), with heavyweights like Ashurst now paying £140k, and HSF Kramer and Baker McKenzie both offering £145k.