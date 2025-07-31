PostsAdvice

OPEN THREAD: What do barristers earn post-pupillage?

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

11

Spill the (chambers) tea… ☕


Last week, Legal Cheek launched an open thread exploring solicitor salaries after the training contract — aiming to shed light on an area often shrouded in secrecy.

Over 160 comments later, the thread has become a treasure trove of pay insights from some of the country’s top law firms. That said, a word of caution: the information isn’t verified, so make sure to do your own research too!

But with several baby barristers reaching out to us in response, it’s clear they’re feeling left out, and calling for a dedicated thread of their own.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

One young barrister emailed us to say:

“I saw your recent open thread on NQ salaries and bunching. I think it’s a great idea as so many firms are opaque about earnings. Would you be able to create a similar thread for earnings for baby/”junior junior” barristers? Many chambers are also very opaque about the earning potential of their juniors. I would find it helpful to have some transparency for not just current barristers but also students looking at the bar.”

We’re happy to oblige. Whether it’s commercial, civil, family, criminal — or any other area for that matter — if you’ve got the inside scoop on barristers’ earnings at a particular set, share it in the comments below.

11 Comments

Anon

Year out of pupillage covering civil + bit of family and earned around £110k gross in London

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Anon

Year out of pupillage in chancery / property – earning around 220 in london

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

Caveat- out of London, common law, and ten years ago, but I don’t think any more than £30k

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anon 2

1 year of tenancy in commercial (70%) + public (20%) + mixed civil (10%) = ~£125k gross in London. Including 6 weeks of holiday in the year.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Band 1 commercial sets thread

Insight on One Essex Court / Fountain Court/ Brick Court / Essex Court Chambers would be really appreciated. Specifically, as OEC average pay has been published, do the others pay the same? How many hours do you need to bill for the average salary / what is the hourly rate VAT inclusive? How many hours do you need to work on top of the hours that you bill for?
And, what do they keep after VAT and rent/clerk fees i.e. real income? But before corporate tax please, since you can choose how to allocate that money tax-wise, so we can compare like-for-like. I feel like this would remove once and for all, all the obscurity I found in trying to figure this out online. Thank you 🙂

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

bazzer

I think you should do a bit more research into how barristers and barristers’ chambers operate before demanding such intricate detail regarding pay structures.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Anonymous

1 year of tenancy. Portfolio career including teaching at a university 1 day/week. Chambers focuses on social housing and immigration. I do more education, employment and civil than my chambers colleagues. About £80k at the bar and about £20k outside of it. Would probably get to around £105k gross if I were full-time at the bar.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

anon 3

Will be 1 year into tenancy this Autumn. Regional set doing civil/ PI / employment

Past 12 months receipts of 80k (work done 100k).

For those not at the bar its worth bearing in mind that, once you account for chambers calls/ rent/ accountant/ insurance/ certificate/ travel, lack of employer pension contributions, etc, £1 of receipts is probably worth ~60-65p in employment salary equivalent.

Also worth bearing in mind that the lag between work done & receipts differs by practice area. Eg – lots of CFAs in PI which might take years to pay but privately paying clients with money held on account by sols should be much quicker. Comparison of earnings across different practice areas will be distorted more by this in the early years of practice as aged debt & WIP grows.

Bar Council’s report is probably a more useful resource for early years earnings comparison

https://www.barcouncil.org.uk/resource/new-practitioner-earnings-differentials-at-the-self-employed-bar-april-2024-pdf.html

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Al

Excellent points. Not least the cashflow element. This will be a particular issue for publicly funded work. Back when I did criminal work the “36+ months” column on my aged debt printout was depressingly full.

You can do debt factoring, but essentially this is just a loan, so you need to take into account interest payments etc.

Also, if being instructed through solicitors, make sure they have taken on responsibility for paying you, so you don’t end up having to chase the client yourself.

Similarly, if doing direct access work, remember you can’t hold client money on account. So unless you agree a fixed fee (with all the risk that entails) you can’t be paid until after you’ve done the work.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Ms Anonyma

4 years post-tenancy, £450k gross. Top set, mixed civil

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

One of the KBW’s

Gross £80K+ doing crime only first year post-tenancy.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘Significant decline’ in pupil barristers willing to recommend career at the bar

Lack of work-life balance

Jun 26 2025 8:08am
8
news

Mentoring scheme for underrepresented aspiring commercial barristers reopens with record number of chambers

Apply now

Jun 10 2025 8:35am
Barrister's wig and gown
news

Number of pupil barristers continues to rise, data shows

Diversity stats see minor changes

Feb 4 2025 8:45am
8