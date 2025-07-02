PostsNews

Paul Weiss completes refit of Twitter’s former West End office

By Legal Cheek on

The vibe is Mayfair hedge fund club privé


The fast-expanding London office of US mega firm Paul Weiss has completed its refit of Twitter’s (now X) former London headquarters, releasing a video to commemorate the milestone.

Paul Weiss, which last year launched recruitment for a training contract hiring 10 UK grads annually, has spent the past 12 months renovating the old Twitter building in Soho. Located at the Mayfair end of London’s premier entertainment district, it’s a handy spot for the firm’s many hedge fund and private equity clients.

And that’s very much the aesthetic, with Twitter’s old exposed brick work tech-youth vibe (pictured below just before the Paul Weiss refit began) replaced by a high end private members club aesthetic. Highlights include a firm very fancy looking firm ‘restaurant’ (note the avoidance of the word ‘canteen’) that features daily sushi and a pizza oven, stone carved wall-to-ceiling inscriptions of memorable quotes from top Paul Weiss lawyers and a juke box that vac schemers are asked to chose a track to be added to.

Farewell, exposed brickwork
So long, cute jokes
Twitter, which turned a profit in only one of its 16 years of existence, had its very own jazz club.

The new Paul Weiss office is, says partner Jeremy Leggate, “the optimum work environment for junior lawyers to thrive and build their future.”

London co-head Neel Sachdev adds:

“Our entire office, including the restaurant, has been designed to create an environment that encourages high in-office attendance and provides a platform for our young lawyers to build strong networks and culture.”

