ULaw strikes SQE training deal with Oxford Brookes 

Partnership will expand to include bar training from September 2026

The University of Law has struck a deal with Oxford Brookes University to deliver its SQE-ready LLM from this September.

The partnership means aspiring lawyers will be able to study ULaw’s LLM Legal Practice (SQE1&2) full-time at Oxford Brookes’ campus.

ULaw added that there are plans to expand the partnership from September next year to include its Bar Practice Course (BPC), enabling it to support aspiring barristers in the region as well.

“We are committed to working with training providers that bring real value to students and expand access to high-quality professional education,” commented Dr Sara Hannam, deputy pro-Vice chancellor in the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Oxford Brookes. “This collaboration with The University of Law will enrich our postgraduate legal training offer and open up exciting new pathways into the legal profession.”

Professor Peter Crisp, deputy vice-chancellor at ULaw, added:

“We are delighted to collaborate with Oxford Brookes University, which marks ULaw’s 11th collaboration with a university law school. We continue to prove highly successful in providing accessible, industry leading education nationwide. We look forward to working closely with Oxford Brookes in building what promises to be a very exciting extension to its law school offering.”

News of the tie-up comes around three years after fellow law school, The College of Legal Practice, agreed a deal with Brookes that gave its graduates discounted fees on its range of preparation courses. This came to an end last year.

This marks ULaw’s second university tie-up in quick succession, following a similar deal with the University of Hull in April, under which it will deliver both its LLM SQE and Postgraduate Diploma in Law.

ULaw already has partnerships in place with a number of other universities, including Royal Holloway, Exeter, Liverpool, Reading, Newcastle, and Southampton.