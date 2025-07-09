PostsPodcast

Will AI really replace paralegals?

The Legal Cheek team discuss AI and the future of legal jobs — listen now 🎙️


The Legal Cheek Podcast returns this week as publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes discuss two stories that have made the legal news in recent weeks.

In this week’s episode, we dig into the unorthodox tactics of Thomas Isaacs — the aspiring barrister who went viral on LinkedIn for taking his job search back to basics. Is this a brilliant new strategy to get noticed in an increasingly competitive job market? And what is this first-class AI and computer science graduate doing becoming a lawyer in the first place?

We also discuss the news that the “Godfather of AI”, Geoffrey Hinton, told the Diary of a CEO podcast that AI could spell trouble for paralegals, asking how often these sorts of predictions really come true. Is the legal market as vulnerable to AI replacement as is often made out?

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

