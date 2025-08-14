A-Level results day: Students bagging law course places surge 10% to 27,150

New UCAS data



The number of students accepted onto university and college law courses has surged by over 10% this year, according to fresh UCAS data released on A-Level results day.

A total of 27,150 applicants will be starting law courses in 2025, up from 24,590 last year — a 10.4% rise and one of the biggest subject-specific increases recorded.

The only areas with larger percentage growth were engineering and technology (12.5%) and mathematical sciences (10.5%).

Overall, a record 439,180 applicants have been accepted to university or college courses this year — up 3.1% from 425,860 in 2024. Among 18-year-olds in the UK, 255,130 secured a place, representing a 4.7% increase on last year.

The latest figures also show widening participation progress. The number of 18-year-olds from the most deprived areas getting a spot has risen across England (6.4%), Wales (5.3%), and Northern Ireland (5.5%).

More than four in five (82%) students holding offers received their first-choice place, matching last year’s rate, while insurance choice acceptances jumped 6% to 26,330.

Dr Jo Saxton CBE, UCAS chief executive, said:

“This year’s students were just 13 when the pandemic hit, and their secondary schooling was turned upside down. It’s great to see these applicants securing a university place in record numbers, seeking more education and investing in their futures. I am equally delighted to see how universities across the country have responded to their ambition.”

