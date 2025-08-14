PostsFeature

High emotion on TikTok as A-Level students capture moment they learn they’re going to law school

By Legal Cheek on

TikTok is buzzing this morning as Gen Z school leavers share the moment they discovered whether their A-Level results had secured them a place at their dream law school.

Students across the country received their A-Level results today, with UCAS figures showing a record number securing their first-choice university place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Legal Cheek has been trawling TikTok for some of the best reactions from students discovering they’re off to law school — and we’ve rounded up a few we’ve spotted. If you’re in need of some Thursday morning positivity, these clips are well worth a watch.

@a.sewax i opened those results and i just knew. i am officially studying law guys 😝 #chichesteruniversity #results #resultsday #alevels #alevelresultsday2025 ♬ original sound – ✨

@kanteeng i hate a-levels, hope everyone did okay #alevels #alevels2025 #ucas #lawschool #imgonnacry ♬ Ode to Joy- Symphony No.9 in D Minor 'choral' – Lorne Balfe & Russell Emanuel & Steve Kofsky

@lunaazgan #duet with @Luna #resultsday I am not non chalant I cried my eyes out #alevels #fyp #law ♬ original sound – kaleboat

@alizayyy.ms project brampton manor ✅ #alevels #projectbramptonmanor #alevelresults2025 #pakistani #lawstudent #russelgroupuni #punjabi ♬ You know what inspires me – minajchun

@not.ttillie Thank god for that x #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #alevels #resultsday #yorkuni #law ♬ Originalton – TAYLAN

@notsosecretlifeofemma Still in shock #alevels #foryou #resultsday #results #fyp ♬ original sound – C1zthetic

@lae_stratford What, like it’s hard? #fyp #laes #laestratford #loveisland #ucl #law #alevels #resultsday ♬ original sound – LAE Stratford

@shrottyshayslays #alevelresultsday #resultsday #exeterlaw ♬ original sound – shaynatiana🍉

Anon

Apply for first year schemes freshers

CringeKlaxon

yikes

2026 Futuree trainee

Wait until they find out that what law school you went too doesn’t matter for an increasing number of Law firms – my uni is ranked 123 and still at a top firm 🤔🤔

