High emotion on TikTok as A-Level students capture moment they learn they’re going to law school

Congrats! 🎉



TikTok is buzzing this morning as Gen Z school leavers share the moment they discovered whether their A-Level results had secured them a place at their dream law school.

Students across the country received their A-Level results today, with UCAS figures showing a record number securing their first-choice university place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Legal Cheek has been trawling TikTok for some of the best reactions from students discovering they’re off to law school — and we’ve rounded up a few we’ve spotted. If you’re in need of some Thursday morning positivity, these clips are well worth a watch.