High emotion on TikTok as A-Level students capture moment they learn they’re going to law school

TikTok is buzzing this morning as Gen Z school leavers share the moment they discovered whether their A-Level results had secured them a place at their dream law school.
Students across the country received their A-Level results today, with UCAS figures showing a record number securing their first-choice university place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Legal Cheek has been trawling TikTok for some of the best reactions from students discovering they’re off to law school — and we’ve rounded up a few we’ve spotted. If you’re in need of some Thursday morning positivity, these clips are well worth a watch.
@a.sewax i opened those results and i just knew. i am officially studying law guys 😝 #chichesteruniversity #results #resultsday #alevels #alevelresultsday2025 ♬ original sound – ✨
@kanteeng i hate a-levels, hope everyone did okay #alevels #alevels2025 #ucas #lawschool #imgonnacry ♬ Ode to Joy- Symphony No.9 in D Minor 'choral' – Lorne Balfe & Russell Emanuel & Steve Kofsky
@lunaazgan #duet with @Luna #resultsday I am not non chalant I cried my eyes out #alevels #fyp #law ♬ original sound – kaleboat
@alizayyy.ms project brampton manor ✅ #alevels #projectbramptonmanor #alevelresults2025 #pakistani #lawstudent #russelgroupuni #punjabi ♬ You know what inspires me – minajchun
@not.ttillie Thank god for that x #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #alevels #resultsday #yorkuni #law ♬ Originalton – TAYLAN
@notsosecretlifeofemma Still in shock #alevels #foryou #resultsday #results #fyp ♬ original sound – C1zthetic
@lae_stratford What, like it’s hard? #fyp #laes #laestratford #loveisland #ucl #law #alevels #resultsday ♬ original sound – LAE Stratford
@shrottyshayslays #alevelresultsday #resultsday #exeterlaw ♬ original sound – shaynatiana🍉
