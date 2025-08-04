‘How are junior lawyers using AI?’

Amid the hype and hyperbole, one Legal Cheek reader wonders what real impact technology is having on the day-to-day working lives of trainees and associates



In our latest Career Conundrum, a curious reader reaches out to probe how firms are really using AI — and what ripple effects it might be having across the legal job market.

“This isn’t really a career conundrum, but I’d love it if you ran it anyway. I was reading your latest cc, ‘How’s everyone feeling about the NQ job market?‘, and noticed a lot of negative comments from September NQs about how tough things are right now when it comes to securing roles. One comment in particular stood out to me. It raises the question of whether firms’ use of AI might be contributing to the problem, especially given how many firms have recently reported fairly solid financial results. I’m curious to know what your readers think, especially trainees and junior lawyers. Are they using AI on daily basis? If so, what for? And perhaps more importantly, do they foresee it coming at the expense of NQ or junior lawyer roles any time soon?”

