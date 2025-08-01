Linklaters retains 33 of 40 qualifying trainees

83%



Magic Circle law firm Linklaters has confirmed it will retain 33 of its 40 London-based trainees qualifying this autumn.

The firm made 34 offers, with 33 accepted, resulting in a retention rate of 83%. All offers were for permanent roles.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows Links is one of the largest trainee recruiters in the City, offering around 100 TCs every year. First-year trainees currently earn £56,000, rising to £61,000 in year two. Newly qualified (NQ) associates earn £150,000.

Three trainees based in Hong Kong SAR and one from Singapore also received and accepted offers for NQ roles in London.

Chris Stevenson, trainee development partner at Linklaters, commented:

“Congratulations to our new junior lawyers as they embark on this next stage of their careers at Linklaters. They have all shown outstanding potential and ambition. Benefiting from the opportunities across our global platform, and supported by our culture of teamwork and high performance, they are well positioned to grow and thrive. We look forward to seeing — and celebrating — their successes in the years ahead.”

Links is only the second Magic Circle law firm to reveal autumn retention score, with A&O Shearman posting a score of 69% (37 of 54) last month.

Summer trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝

(scroll right if using 📱)