Linklaters retains 33 of 40 qualifying trainees

Magic Circle law firm Linklaters has confirmed it will retain 33 of its 40 London-based trainees qualifying this autumn.
The firm made 34 offers, with 33 accepted, resulting in a retention rate of 83%. All offers were for permanent roles.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows Links is one of the largest trainee recruiters in the City, offering around 100 TCs every year. First-year trainees currently earn £56,000, rising to £61,000 in year two. Newly qualified (NQ) associates earn £150,000.
Three trainees based in Hong Kong SAR and one from Singapore also received and accepted offers for NQ roles in London.
Chris Stevenson, trainee development partner at Linklaters, commented:
“Congratulations to our new junior lawyers as they embark on this next stage of their careers at Linklaters. They have all shown outstanding potential and ambition. Benefiting from the opportunities across our global platform, and supported by our culture of teamwork and high performance, they are well positioned to grow and thrive. We look forward to seeing — and celebrating — their successes in the years ahead.”
Links is only the second Magic Circle law firm to reveal autumn retention score, with A&O Shearman posting a score of 69% (37 of 54) last month.
Summer trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝
(scroll right if using 📱)
|Firm
|Trainees
|Retained
|Retention Rate
|NQ Destinations
|Wedlake Bell
|8
|8
|100%
|2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
|RPC
|18
|16
|89%
|6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
|Watson Farley & Williams
|18
|16
|89%
|5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
|Linklaters
|40
|33
|83%
|Undisclosed
|A&O Shearman
|54
|37
|69%
|Undisclosed
|Withers
|14
|9
|65%
|Undisclosed
Hm
Not exactly bad is it. The way people were going on in the last comment section on this matter I was expecting firms to be dropping 50’s and 60’s.
Realest
Not bad – but 83% isn’t very good either. And slightly worse-ish. Post-Covid, the market has been poor generally and work flow has been bad.
34 offers means 7 got let go / did not take part. See A&O’s retention – 69%. Very bad for a “Magic Circle-US” firm. Rumours are FBD will be around the 70-80% mark. Not sure on CC (they have weird retention rates).
Hm
A&O still dealing with merger fallout tho
MC trainee
Think you’re forgetting that for these firms that hire so many trainees, a few ‘non-worthy’ candidates slip through the recruitment cracks and so out of those 7 I bet quite a few will either just not be NQ standard or went to US (with the minority, if at all, being let go due to market conditions).
CC
CC’s will be crap. I don’t even work there, just speculating it’ll be really terrible.