SQE2 pass rate hits record 82%

2,753 students sat latest assessment



The pass rate for the latest sitting of part two of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE2) has reached a record high of 82%, according to new figures released by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

The April–May 2025 sitting saw 2,753 candidates sit the assessment, with first-time sitters — making up the bulk of the cohort at 2,577 candidates — achieving an even higher pass rate of 84%.

This surpasses the previous high of 81%, recorded earlier this year.

SQE2 comprises 16 stations in total, including 12 written assessments and four oral assessments, testing practical skills and the application of legal knowledge. You can read the SRA’s latest statistical report in full here.

News of the pass rates comes as a petition calling for an overhaul of the SQE surpassed 1,500 signatures. The anonymous trainee behind the petition argues that the exams are “not fit for purpose” and discriminate against candidates from diverse backgrounds and those with different learning styles. They also shared how preparing for the SQE has taken a serious toll on their mental, financial and physical wellbeing.