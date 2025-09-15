Burges Salmon gifts 5% bonus to all staff after strong year

Net profit up 25%



Burges Salmon is rewarding all of its staff with a 5% bonus following another year of solid growth.

The Bristol-headquartered firm saw turnover rise 9% to £178 million in the year to 30 April 2025, while net profit jumped by 25% to £63 million. Profit per equity partner (PEP) remained flat at £660,000.

Although this marks a slower pace than last year’s hefty 27% revenue hike, the firm said the results show the continuing success of its five-year “BAmbitious” strategy. Since the plan launched in 2021, revenue has climbed by nearly 50% and headcount has expanded by about 40% to more than 1,200 people.

“This year’s results reflect the strength of our strategic focus and the dedication of our people,” said managing partner Roger Bull. “Our growth is not only financial but cultural and operational, driven by our commitment to our clients, our markets, and our values.”

The firm highlighted strong performances from its financial services (22%), built environment (18%) and energy and utilities (11%) sectors, with further double-digit growth across construction, corporate, pensions, planning, real estate and private client work.

It also pointed to progress on social mobility, noting that 80% of its trainees and solicitor apprentices are from state school backgrounds. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows the firm takes on around 27 trainees each year, with newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in Bristol earning £72,000.

The firm joins a growing list of UK outfits rewarding staff after a strong financial year. Shoosmiths created a £3.5 million bonus pool for its 1,300 eligible staff while Osborne Clarke also dished out 5% bonuses.