PostsNews

David Lammy appointed new Lord Chancellor

Avatar photo

By Julia Szaniszlo on

4

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed David Lammy as Lord Chancellor in the mini-reshuffle

David Lammy MP

Barrister-turned-politician David Lammy has been appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in Keir Starmer’s latest mini-reshuffle.

The shake-up follows Angela Rayner’s resignation as Deputy Prime Minister on Friday, after it emerged she had underpaid around £40,000 in stamp duty on her £800,000 Hove flat — a failure to seek specialist tax advice which breached the ministerial code.

Lammy — who has also been named Deputy Prime Minister — replaces barrister Shabana Mahmood MP, who held the justice role for just over a year. Mahmood was only the second woman, and the first Muslim, to serve in the position.

The Tottenham MP, previously Foreign Secretary, becomes the tenth Lord Chancellor in a decade. A trained barrister, he was called to the bar at Lincoln’s Inn in 1994 before completing an LLM at Harvard Law School.

Top of his agenda will likely be the rising prison population and the Crown Court backlog — long-standing challenges that have thwarted his predecessors.

Elsewhere in the reshuffle, Baroness Levitt (Alison Levitt KC) replaces Lord Ponsonby of Shulbrede as Labour’s justice spokesperson in the Lords. Called to the bar in 1988, Levitt served as principal legal adviser to Keir Starmer during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions.

Meanwhile, barrister Ellie Reeves MP has been appointed Solicitor General, succeeding former Slaughter and May lawyer Lucy Rigby, who moves to the Treasury as Economic Secretary.

4 Comments

marie antoinette

can he even spell chancellor?

Reply Report comment
(4)(4)

Justice Prevails

What makes you think he can’t, you cant?

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

roflcopter

The Livid Whammy to save the day.

Tragicomic Labour Government flailing, clueless, destined to the ash heap of history.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Bring back the Chuka

That chap is thick as mince. God help us all.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Shoosmiths distances itself as Angela Rayner tax row escalates

National law firm confirms it did not advise deputy PM on £800k flat stamp duty error

4 days ago
21
news

Lawyers take keys to Number 10

First legal couple since the Blairs

Jul 5 2024 9:53am
8
news

Top retired judge proposes reducing jury trials to prevent justice system collapse

Your criminal law module could soon be out of date

Jul 9 2025 11:30am
5