Navigate this year’s training contract hunt with your NEW guide to life at 100+ law firms

Get insider insights into life at top law firms with the 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List



Legal Cheek’s definitive student guide to life as a solicitor at the leading UK corporate law firms is now live with its brand new 2026 edition. Explore it here!

This year’s Firms Most List features a record 108 law firm profiles. As always, it spans the full spectrum of the legal elite — from the Magic and Silver Circle to leading US firms in London, major UK-based international players, and well-regarded mid-tier and specialist outfits.

As with previous editions, the 2026 Firms Most List comes equipped with an interactive benchmarking tool, enabling aspiring solicitors to compare firms on everything from trainee intake numbers and NQ salaries to SQE grants, average working hours, and more.

Each profile features a unique Legal Cheek View, offering insider insights into life at the firm, alongside a Junior Lawyer Scorecard. These scorecards grade firms — from A* to D — across key categories such as training, quality of work, work-life balance, social life, and peer support. The ratings are based on feedback from thousands of trainees and junior lawyers nationwide, and feed directly into the Legal Cheek Awards.

And it doesn’t stop there. Each firm profile also includes the all-important application deadlines for vacation schemes, training contracts, open days, and other graduate recruitment opportunities. These sync seamlessly with our free iPhone and Android apps, delivering alerts straight to your phone. You can also view deadlines anytime via our dedicated Key Deadlines Calendar.

📅 Meet all the major law firms featured on the list at The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair on Tuesday 7 October 2025.