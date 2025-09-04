Pinsent Masons posts 73% autumn retention rate as Bird & Bird and Lewis Silkin also reveal figures

52 out of 71



Pinsent Masons has kept on 52 of its 71 qualifying trainees this autumn, giving the firm a retention score of 73%.

Nineteen of the newly qualified (NQ) solicitors join the firm’s finance and projects team, with 13 heading to transactional departments, 10 to property, and another 10 to risk advisory services.

Elsewhere, Bird & Bird revealed a 75% retention rate, keeping 15 of its 20 qualifiers. The group includes five in commercial, five in IP, two in disputes, two in corporate, and one in employment.

Elsewhere, Lewis Silkin confirmed it will retain five of its six final-seat trainees. Two join the firm’s employment practice, while the remaining three qualify into IP, corporate, and the digital, creative and commerce team.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that NQs at Pinsents start on £105,000 in London, while their counterparts at Bird & Bird earn £102,000. At Lewis Silkin, NQ salaries sit at £85,000.

