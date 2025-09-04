PostsNews

Pinsent Masons posts 73% autumn retention rate as Bird & Bird and Lewis Silkin also reveal figures

By Legal Cheek on

52 out of 71


Pinsent Masons has kept on 52 of its 71 qualifying trainees this autumn, giving the firm a retention score of 73%.

Nineteen of the newly qualified (NQ) solicitors join the firm’s finance and projects team, with 13 heading to transactional departments, 10 to property, and another 10 to risk advisory services.

Elsewhere, Bird & Bird revealed a 75% retention rate, keeping 15 of its 20 qualifiers. The group includes five in commercial, five in IP, two in disputes, two in corporate, and one in employment.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Elsewhere, Lewis Silkin confirmed it will retain five of its six final-seat trainees. Two join the firm’s employment practice, while the remaining three qualify into IP, corporate, and the digital, creative and commerce team.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that NQs at Pinsents start on £105,000 in London, while their counterparts at Bird & Bird earn £102,000. At Lewis Silkin, NQ salaries sit at £85,000.

Trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 31 29 94% Undisclosed
Irwin Mitchell 53 48 91% 14 to Business Services Group; 12 to Medical Negligence; 9 to Court of Protection & Public Law & Human Rights; 8 to Private Client Group; 4 to Personal Injury; 1 to General Counsel
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
Lewis Silkin 6 5 83% 2 to employment; 1 each to IP, corporate, and digital, creative & commerce
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
Bird & Bird 20 15 75% 5 to commercial; 5 to IP; 2 to disputes; 2 to corporate; 1 to employment
Pinsent Masons 71 52 73% 19 to finance & projects; 13 to transactional; 10 to property; 10 to risk advisory
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

