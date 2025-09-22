PostsNews

Solicitor questions why state school lawyers have ‘clubs’ but the privately educated don’t

By Legal Cheek on

7

Sparks debate on LinkedIn


A solicitor has sparked debate online after appearing to suggest there might be a need for a club exclusively for lawyers who attended private school.

Posting on LinkedIn, employment law specialist Elliot Hammer said he is proud of being a privately educated lawyer and noted that he was among a minority who don’t have a “club”. This, he said, is in contrast to “the massive majority 93% state school peeps do, which I think terribly unfair.”

Hammer, a partner at London firm Branch Austin McCormick, went on to ask if anyone would be interested in setting up such a club. “If you’re bored of virtue signalling on LinkedIn, or if you’ve got an employment or litigation case, DM me and we can discuss.”

One of Hammer’s LinkedIn connections questioned whether the post was satire, while another said it had made them “chuckle”.

Others, however, took it more seriously. “Just to explain,” wrote fellow lawyer Rebecca Taylor-Onion, “if you’re not at any disadvantage due your socioeconomic background and education, you don’t need a club to help level the playing field 🤷‍♀️”.

“It’s a club just to enjoy, not to level any playing field,” Hammer responded — to which Taylor-Onion replied, “What a luxury!”

Elsewhere, pupil barrister Avaia Nightingale Williams commented that “it’s about disproportionate representation” and added that “whilst only 7% of the population are privately educated, they make up 33.5% (on available stats) of the Bar and 22% of Solicitors.”

Meanwhile, Weightmans partner Henry Bermingham said he didn’t care where his colleagues went to school, preferring instead to focus on whether they were “nice people” and “can they do the job?”

In another response, legal recruiter Jason Connolly commented: “An interesting take — and one that highlights how much of the diversity conversation in law gets framed through a single lens. The truth is, whether you went to a state school or a private one, everyone brings their own background, challenges and perspective into the profession.”

7 Comments

K.

He’s sort of got a point. I attended a top private school through a rugby scholarship but grew up on a council estate.

Not many people see beyond the school I attended and make assumptions based on that

Reply
(16)(3)

L

Your issue with people making assumptions about you based on your school is really not the same as the issues / struggles majority of council estate kids have in trying to get a break through…

Well done for doing well though.

Reply
(5)(4)

Uhhhh

Great. So you had access to the advantages of a top private school…?

I don’t really see how experiences like yours support his post (‘sort of’ or otherwise) – especially if you can relate to people who share your background, who were not fortunate enough to go to a top private school.

He’s a grown man who has chosen to take the time to write something gimmicky on social media, to undermine a social mobility scheme aimed at helping people from a state-school background (which doesn’t itself disadvantage / express any view on people from a private school background, other than to identify they are relatively advantaged).

Not sure why he’s being given the attention he obviously craves, won’t ask what he thinks of other social mobility schemes…

Reply
(5)(3)

anything to be a victim

They do have ‘clubs’ – it’s just a tad more subtle.

Reply
(11)(1)

very rich kid

Something happened to golf and men’s clubs so the guy needs another one?

Reply
(4)(0)

A

You are making his point for him. Why judge a person more on the basis of the school he went to than the rest of his upbringing and experiences.a

Reply
(0)(0)

Alex

I think his concern is not that there is no ‘club’, but that anyone would be vilified for creating one, shamed into closing it, and expected to suffer a career foul for it.

It may not be a club you or I would join, we may not see the point of it (like say, the Round Table, the rotary club or the WI), but it would inevitably be faced by the same faux outrage that faces those who suggest a counterpoint to the black police officers association, or other clubs.

I suspect the post is a result of fatigue in being derided for having a good education.

Reply
(9)(0)

Join the conversation

