Woman goes viral after spotted reading The Secret Barrister in the middle of packed Ibiza club

Hitting a different kind of bar?

A mystery woman has recently garnered attention on social media after being filmed reading The Secret Barrister’s latest book in the middle Ibiza’s O Beach.

The footage, originally shared on Instagram by @mrnathist, captures a chaotic moment as a man stumbles into a swimming pool to the sound of loud dance music. The camera then pans to a nearby balcony, where a woman is calmly reading SB’s legal thriller The Cut Throat Trial. The caption reads: “There’s two kinds of people at O Beach Ibiza.”

SB later gave the mystery reader an official stamp of approval on X, reposting the clip, which has since drawn over 1,300 likes, and declaring: “This woman is everything to me.”

Law students, take note: this is manifestation on a new level.