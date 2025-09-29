PostsNews

Woman goes viral after spotted reading The Secret Barrister in the middle of packed Ibiza club

Avatar photo

By Julia Szaniszlo on

Hitting a different kind of bar?

Credit: @mrnathist

A mystery woman has recently garnered attention on social media after being filmed reading The Secret Barrister’s latest book in the middle Ibiza’s O Beach.

The footage, originally shared on Instagram by @mrnathist, captures a chaotic moment as a man stumbles into a swimming pool to the sound of loud dance music. The camera then pans to a nearby balcony, where a woman is calmly reading SB’s legal thriller The Cut Throat Trial. The caption reads: “There’s two kinds of people at O Beach Ibiza.”

SB later gave the mystery reader an official stamp of approval on X, reposting the clip, which has since drawn over 1,300 likes, and declaring: “This woman is everything to me.”

Law students, take note: this is manifestation on a new level.

APPLY NOW: The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair is Thursday 9 October

Join the conversation

Related Stories

secret barrister
news

The Secret Barrister reveals pain at not being able to publicly celebrate success

Anonymous author wishes they could lap up glory in person

Jun 3 2019 3:54pm
secret barrister
news

The Secret Barrister secures second book deal

Anonymous blogging heavyweight tells Legal Cheek they won't be quitting the bar anytime soon

Oct 25 2018 11:06am
news

The Secret Barrister accuses Boris Johnson of copying blog about sentencing of London Bridge attacker

'This is weapons grade shithousery', anonymous author complains

Dec 2 2019 11:46am