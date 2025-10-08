Ban for ex-Walker Morris PA who kept colleague’s wedding gift money

£250



A former personal assistant at Walker Morris has been barred from the legal profession after keeping staff donations intended to fund a colleague’s honeymoon.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) found that Zara Dee Simpson “misled” her firm by claiming she had transferred £250 from a colleague’s wedding collection to their honeymoon fund via weddingshop.com, when in fact she had kept the money in her own bank account.

The regulator deemed Simpson’s actions to be “dishonest” and imposed a section 43 order, meaning she can no longer work for a regulated law firm without the SRA’s prior approval.

Simpson, whose last known address was in Essex, was also ordered to pay £600 towards the SRA’s costs.