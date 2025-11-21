Burges Salmon pushes Bristol NQ lawyer pay to £76k

Pay rises in Edinburgh and for trainees too



Burges Salmon has boosted the salaries of its trainees and newly qualified (NQ) associates in its Bristol and Edinburgh offices.

The firm confirmed that salaries in Bristol have risen from £72,000 to £76,000, while rates in Edinburgh have been boosted from £68,000 to £72,000.

Trainees based in Bristol will now start with a salary of £49,500, which will rise to £51,500 in their second year. Meanwhile, trainees in Edinburgh will begin on £42,500, with their pay increasing to £44,500 in their second year.

Alice Bretherton, chief people officer at Burges Salmon, commented: “We’re proud of our fantastic cohort of trainees and apprentices who choose to stay and grow their careers with us. The quality of work we offer, our culture, and our commitment to being a brilliant place to work are key reasons why exceptional people choose Burges Salmon.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that this salary increase has brought Burges’ Bristol NQs level ahead of their peers at Osborne Clarke (£74,000). Simmons & Simmons continue to hold the top spot in Bristol with NQs earning a staggering £96,000.

Elsewhere, Leeds firm Walker Morris has increased its NQ salaries from £65,000 to £67,000, while trainee pay has risen to £34,000, increasing to £37,000 in the second year. The Firms Most List shows that the firm offers around 22 training contracts annually.