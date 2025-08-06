Irwin Mitchell and Walker Morris report record revenues

Financial results season continues



Irwin Mitchell and Walker Morris have both posted record-breaking financial results for the past year, continuing the trend of strong performances across leading law firms.

Irwin Mitchell achieved record revenue of £329.3 million for the year ending 30 April 2025, marking an 8% rise on the previous year’s £304.3 million. Total profit before tax increased 13% to £24.6 million. The firm also reported a strong year-end cash position of £69.2 million and remains debt-free.

The firm’s international revenue surged by 50% to £16.2 million, buoyed by membership in several global legal networks. Over the past three years, IM’s streamlined core legal services offering has grown by around 25%, following the sale of its volume personal injury and asset management arms.

The past financial year saw strategic moves including a new office opening in Nottingham, investment in Scottish firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart via Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie, and the June acquisition of specialist immigration team Carter Thomas.

Craig Marshall, group chief executive, commented:

“FY25 was another strong year for Irwin Mitchell proving that our strategy is working and the market is responding… We made several important decisions during the year, such as the sale of our asset management business, which simplifies our client service portfolio and allows us to invest more in our core legal services, our colleagues and technology, setting us up for future growth.”

Leeds-based Walker Morris also reported record revenue of £84.3 million — a 14% increase on last year’s £74 million and over 50% growth in the past five years. Net profit rose 11% to £37.5 million, with profit per equity partner (PEP) up 18%, although the firm did not disclose the exact figure.

The firm continues to target its ‘Ambition 27’ goal of surpassing £100 million in revenue by 2027.

Jeanette Burgess, who completed her first year as managing partner in May 2025, said: