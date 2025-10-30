Durham Uni pays tribute to law student killed after being hit by car

Aspiring lawyer Abigail Eggleston was ‘on track to conquer the world’

Durham University has paid tribute to a “talented, kind and committed” law student who was killed after being hit by a car in the city last weekend.

Third-year student Abigail Eggleston, 22, from Northamptonshire, was struck while crossing the A167 at Neville’s Cross in the early hours of Sunday, 26 October. She was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary but sadly died a short time later.

Her family described her as “a constant ray of sunshine” who was “on track to conquer the world”.

Nathan Sempala-Ntege, principal of John Snow College, said: “We are all shocked and deeply saddened by Abigail Eggleston’s death…. Abigail was a talented, kind, committed student, and a popular member of her College. She contributed actively to College life, including as a member of the executive of our Disability Support Society.”

He added that the university will continue to support students and staff affected by her death.

A man has been charged in connection with the incident and has appeared in court.

Detective chief inspector Mel Sutherland of Durham Police thanked the public for their assistance, describing it as “a truly harrowing incident for everyone involved.”