On the hunt for pupillage? Step inside the nation’s leading chambers with our 2026 guide

Pupillage awards, training spots, Oxbridge intake and more courtesy of Legal Cheek’s new 2026 Chambers Most List



Say hello to the 2026 edition of the Legal Cheek Chambers Most List — your one-stop guide to life at the leading barristers’ chambers across England and Wales.

This year’s line-up covers over 50 top sets, spanning the Magic Circle and heavyweight commercial outfits, through to public and common law specialists and major regional players.

And don’t forget you can meet many of these chambers at the Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair THIS THURSDAY. Secure one of the final few spots!

The Chambers Most List lets you explore and compare sets by what really matters: pupillage awards, number of places on offer, diversity stats, number of Oxbridge-educated new tenants, and more. However you choose to weigh up your options, we’ve got the data.

Every profile kicks off with the refreshed Legal Cheek View, offering an insider’s take on life at the set — from practice areas and landmark cases to the social scene and what day-to-day pupillage is really like.

Then there’s What the Junior Barristers Say, giving you unfiltered insights into the journey from student to tenant, plus first-hand accounts of training, work and life within chambers.

Each set also has its own Junior Barrister Survey Scorecard, grading it (A*-C) across categories like training, work quality, colleagues, facilities, social life and legal tech. These feed directly into the annual Legal Cheek Awards, making the results extra-valuable.

Finally, all the key deadlines — from pupillages to minis — are pulled together and synced with free iPhone and Android apps, delivering alerts straight to your phone. You can also view deadlines anytime via our dedicated Key Deadlines Calendar.

