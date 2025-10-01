SQE1 pass rate falls to record 41% low

Ouch
The percentage of students passing the first part of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE1) has fallen to a record low.
According to the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s latest statistical report, published today, only 41% of candidates sitting SQE1 in July achieved a passing mark. This represents a sharp drop from the 56% pass rate recorded in January and breaks the previous record low of 44% set in July last year.
While the overall pass rate of 41% includes both first-time and re-sit candidates (across Function Legal Knowledge 1 and 2), first-time sitters fared slightly better, with 46% achieving a pass.
The SRA explained that there is no fixed pass mark for SQE1. Instead, each paper is assessed independently to account for differences in difficulty, with the pass mark adjusted slightly downwards if a paper is found to be harder than intended.
The regulator also highlighted the unusually high number of re-sit candidates in this sitting — 19% of the July 2025 cohort were re-sitters, the highest proportion recorded to date. Unsurprisingly, these candidates tended to perform worse than first-time sitters, a trend seen across both SQE1 and SQE2 as well as in other professional exams.
The record low pass rate comes just a week after the SRA released an explainer defending the use of single best answer multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on SQE1, stating that it “does not test simple recall” but rather assesses aspiring lawyers’ ability to apply legal knowledge in a practical way.
July25 Sqe Survivor
Just passed this exam and averaged in the 420s/500.
Yes, I did put a lot of work in but I was 50 marks above passing on each flk, this is a huge margin and in reality I would have had to severely mess up to fail.
It is an unpopular opinion but if you put in the hours and are competent then there is no reason you can’t pass this exam. Just like other professions, to keep standards high, there needs to be some barrier to entry.
No one in my sponsored class failed, in fact they all passed comfortably.
If people spent as much time revising for this exam as they do moaning, perhaps they would have more success.
If anything, it should be made harder. Bring on SQE2!
Anonymous
Rage baiting in the Legal Cheek comment section is crazy work!
July25 SQE Survivor
Not rage bait.
This is my experience and of course the majority will disagree but the majority fail.
Not my fault if you didn’t make the cut
British law students are soft
LOL, we’ve reached the stage where any opinion deviating from the consensus of “SQE being worse than death” is automatically labeled as rage baiting.
Lol
“It should be made harder” is just rage bait at this point.
B.W.
This is such a bizarre thing to comment. It is very easy for those of us who have passed to sit on a pedestal and preach, but it’s outrageous of you to imply that people are simply not working hard enough but are instead complaining. Especially ironic that you’ve posted such a comment under the alias ‘SQE survivor’.
The exam does not make sense considering the actual skills and work required as a solicitor (competent research and legal
application, rather than factual recall)
Contrary to the ‘SQE survivor’s’ post – I’d say to anyone worried about the exam… complain all you like, get it out of your system, rely on your support network, and do your best on the day. No one can ask anymore of you.
Law School tutor
Well done for passing, but I’d say the real criticism of SQE1 is that however hard they make it, the prep courses for it are not actually particularly good training or preparation for the legal work you’ll be doing. They’re simply crammer courses for MCQ exams. The LPC, for all its faults – such as each provider writing its own exams – was an excellent training course for the job of being a solicitor. Many firms have already remarked that their SQE trainees don’t really know as much about practice as their LPC trainees did. Clue’s in the name I guess.
Certainly I agree there need to be barriers to entry, a notion the SRA appear to have struggled with in their reforming campaign, but the job of law schools is not simply to get people through the profession’s exams. It’s also to get them ready for practice. The SQE courses on offer don’t do that – and it shows, in new trainees.
Amy
There is your answer. Sponsored class. Most people don’t have that luxury.