Supreme Court names new deputy president

Lord Sales to succeed retiring Lord Hodge

Lord Sales has been appointed as the next deputy president of the Supreme Court and will succeed Lord Hodge in January 2026. Lord Hodge announced his retirement last year, having served in the role since 2020.

Lord Reed, president of the Supreme Court, welcomed the appointment, saying he was “very pleased” that Lord Sales has been appointed to the role. He described him as an “outstanding judge” who is “recognised around the world”.

Lord Sales read law at Churchill College, Cambridge, before completing postgraduate studies at Worcester College, Oxford. He was called to the bar by Lincoln’s Inn in 1985 and became first treasury junior Counsel in 1997.

He took silk in 2006 and continued in his treasury counsel role until joining the High Court (Chancery Division) in 2008. Appointed a lord justice of appeal in 2014, he joined the Supreme Court in January 2019.

Reflecting on his appointment, Lord Sales said it was “a great honour” and praised the Court’s “reputation around the world as a source of leading judgments of the highest quality in all areas of law”.

Sticking with the Supreme Court, Lord Richards has announced his intention to retire from the bench next summer.

The former commercial barrister said in a statement, “It is a great privilege to serve as a Supreme Court Justice and to take part in the important and challenging work of the Court and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. I have been fortunate to do so, working alongside outstanding colleagues and dedicated staff, whose company I will greatly miss when I retire.”

The Lord Chancellor has now convened a selection commission to appoint his successor.