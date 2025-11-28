Abuse towards solicitors on the rise, research finds

Threats linked to live cases and media-fuelled controversies



Threats and abuse aimed at solicitors are on the rise, according to new survey findings that paint a troubling picture of life on the frontline of the justice system.

In a poll of nearly 300 solicitors, half of respondents said they or their firm had been threatened or abused in the past year, with over a quarter personally targeted.

Respondents reported a steady increase in threats with 29% noting a rise over the last three to four years, increasing to 37% when looking just at the past 12 months.

Incidents were most often linked to ongoing cases and media-fuelled controversies that thrust lawyers into the public spotlight.

The survey, carried out by the Law Society, found that those in high-pressure legal aid sectors were far more likely to feel unsafe. Sixty-eight percent of criminal practitioners and 58% of social welfare solicitors (including immigration, housing and family law) reported concerns for their personal safety because of their work. A quarter of criminal law respondents had faced physical threats or actual harm.

One solicitor described a 15-year stalking ordeal, while another said relentless attempts to discredit them professionally had become a “psychological” threat with “no escape”.

Another solicitor working in social welfare told researchers: “I have been threatened to have my house set on fire, my family harmed and also told they hoped I got cancer and suffered an awful death,” while a further lawyer told of a “threat to travel to our office and burn it down.”

Abuse was most commonly delivered by email, verbally or via social media, and court buildings emerged as a major hotspot for criminal lawyers.

But despite the rising hostility, many feel left to manage the fallout alone. Nearly half (45%) of those who received threats took no personal safety measures, and 19% said their employer took no action at all.

Thirteen percent of respondents have considered leaving law as a result — particularly women, minority ethnic solicitors, and those still establishing their careers. With recruitment already flagging in legal aid, the findings raise fresh concerns about access to justice.

“Whether drafting a Power of Attorney for a sick relative, fighting for better education provision for a disabled child, or supporting a new business to navigate the regulatory landscape, solicitors step in to level the playing field and resolve everyday legal issues so that we and our communities can thrive,” said Law Society president Mark Evans.

“Like many public servants, the role of a solicitor is sadly not without risk,” he continued. “No one should have to deal with unacceptable behaviour simply because they are doing their job. However, this research shows that abuse, aggression and intimidation towards solicitors is alarmingly commonplace.”

The Law Society says it will push for stronger protections and better public understanding, warning that abuse undermines the justice system if the people delivering it feel unsafe.

The research builds on a joint statement issued last year by the UK’s leading legal bodies, warning that “irresponsible and dangerous” political rhetoric is placing lawyers and judges at risk. Concerns have grown in particular over comments from some MPs and ministers targeting those representing asylum seekers and other politically sensitive clients.

The statement followed a period in which several law firms were placed on high alert, having been identified as potential targets on the messaging platform Telegram during the summer 2025 riots due to their involvement in immigration cases.