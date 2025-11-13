Attorney General seeks young voices to champion rule of law

New initiative calls on ambassadors to promote UK justice in their communities

The Attorney General has launched a new youth ambassadors programme to get young people talking about justice, fairness and the rule of law.

The Attorney General, Lord Hermer KC, yesterday unveiled a new programme aimed at empowering 18 to 25-year-olds to “ lead change, shape conversations, and champion justice” in their communities across the UK.

The six-month scheme, which will run from January to June 2026, will recruit 12 ambassadors from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Successful applicants can look forward to expert-led workshops, behind-the-scenes visits to major legal institutions, and a residential weekend at Cumberland Lodge — an educational charity known for developing future leaders.

During the programme, the ambassadors will work in teams to design and pitch creative ideas directly to the AG and the Solicitor General, Ellie Reeves MP, before delivering their projects to the public.

Lord Hermer, a member of London’s Matrix Chambers who was appointed AG last summer, said: “The rule of law impacts everyone, and young people must have a real voice in how we promote and protect it. This Youth Ambassadors Programme is about listening to fresh perspectives and empowering the next generation to lead conversations about justice in their communities.”

“I’m excited to work alongside these ambassadors as they bring their creativity and passion to this vital work,” he continued. “Whether you’re studying law or have never set foot in a courtroom, if you care about fairness, justice and making a difference, we want to hear from you.”

The launch of the programme follows a speech Lord Hermer delivered at Gray’s Inn last year, in which he said the government would make the rule of law a central guiding principle in both its domestic and international policies. He emphasised that strengthening the country’s commitment to legal principles would enhance the UK’s global reputation as a trusted partner for trade and investment, while also building public trust in government institutions.

Applications for the ambassador programme close on 30 November. You can find more information here.