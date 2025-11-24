Gateway reopens for browsing as countdown begins to Legal Cheek’s Virtual Pupillage Fair

Meet 40+ chambers before application season begins



Prospective pupil barristers should take note that today — Monday 24 November — marks a major moment in the pupillage calendar, with the Pupillage Gateway opening for applicants to begin browsing vacancies ahead of the 2026 round.

Since September, pupillage hopefuls have been able to create their Gateway accounts, upload academic and work experience details, and add referees. Now comes the stage many have been waiting for as they finally get to explore the sets recruiting this cycle.

The application window itself remains tight, opening on 5 January and closing just 17 days later at midnight on 22 January. Once submissions shut, chambers will begin shortlisting and sending out interview invites. Offers will be made on 8 May, with candidates having exactly one week — until 15 May — to accept any offer made.

The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair returns on 11 December 2025, bringing together over 40 leading chambers from across the bar. It’s an invaluable opportunity for aspiring pupils to speak directly with barristers, get a real feel for the type of work different chambers do, and pick up tips and tricks for success in this year’s pupillage applications.

In the meantime, why not explore our newly updated Chambers Most List for 2026? This year’s edition features over 50 leading sets and allows you to compare them based on what really matters: pupillage awards, number of places available, diversity statistics, Oxbridge-educated new tenants, and more. However you choose to assess your options, we’ve got the data to help.