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How to nail Watson Glaser tests, assessment centres and final interviews

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By Legal Cheek on

Tips to get ahead in an ultra-competitive process


Landing a training contract is no easy feat — once you’ve cleared the initial application, the real challenge begins, with a marathon of assessments standing between you and that coveted training contract offer.

This week on The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott break down how to succeed in the most demanding parts of the training contract application journey. Drawing on their firsthand experience navigating what can often be a gruelling five-, six-, or even seven-stage process, they share practical insights into what firms are really looking for beyond the written application.

The pair discuss how to approach interviews with confidence and structure, the best ways to prepare for online tests, and how to stand out at assessment centres. They also lift the lid on the vacation scheme — often described as a two-week interview — offering tips on how to perform well, make a strong impression, and convert it into a training contract offer.

Along the way, they reflect on the common pitfalls that trip candidates up at this stage, from underestimating the importance of commercial awareness to failing to engage fully with trainees and partners during the process. They also share practical strategies for maintaining energy and focus across multiple rounds, handling rejection, and building the resilience needed to see the process through to the end.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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