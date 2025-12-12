A brief beginner’s guide to the SQE

Nine key things to know when exploring the solicitor qualification route



The Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) can be a daunting hurdle for any aspiring solicitor. To help you feel more prepared, we’ve broken down some of the key things you need to know before you embark on your SQE journey.

1. The SQE is divided into two parts

The SQE is essentially two exams — SQE1 and SQE2 — designed to test two distinct sets of skills. Whether you’re fresh out of university or returning to study later on, SQE1 assesses what the SRA calls functioning legal knowledge (FLK): in simple terms, whether you know the law and how it works. SQE2, on the other hand, examines your ability to apply that knowledge in the practical manner expected of qualified solicitors.

2. What’s assessed in SQE1?

SQE1 is made up of two subject areas: FLK1 and FLK2. The first covers core foundational subjects, while the second tackles slightly more specialised areas, from property law to wills and the administration of estates. For a full list of areas covered, click here.

3. What’s assessed in SQE2?

SQE2 builds directly on the content from SQE1. It assesses practical legal skills, both oral and written, through tasks such as client interviewing, advocacy, case matter analysis, legal drafting, writing and research. These skills will be assessed across five practice areas, from criminal litigation to dispute resolution (for a full list click here). Candidates are also assessed on their ethical judgement throughout and will need to be able to identify potential ethical issues without prompting as part of the assessment.

4. SQE1 assessment format

SQE1 is tested entirely through multiple-choice questions, and the assessments are completely closed book. For FLK1, you’ll sit 90 questions in the morning (2 hours 33 minutes) and another 90 questions in the afternoon (2 hours 33 minutes) on the same day. You’ll repeat this format for FLK2 around a week later. That gives you, on average, 1 minute and 42 seconds per question.

5. SQE2 assessment format

SQE2 is assessed over five days in total. Your oral skills are examined across two days, followed by three days of written assessments consisting of twelve tasks in total.

6. It’s worth brushing up on your LLB or PGDL content

Make sure to refresh your foundational law knowledge before starting your SQE prep. With tight study timelines and a significant volume of content to get through, revisiting key LLB or conversion course topics can help lighten the load later.

7. The SQE assesses you at NQ level

A major difference between the old LPC and the SQE is the standard expected. LPC candidates were examined at the level of a “day-one trainee”. SQE candidates, however, are assessed against the standard of a newly qualified solicitor.

8. Current exam costs

If you’re not fortunate enough to receive sponsorship from a law firm, you’ll need to cover both the exam fees and the cost of any SQE preparation course yourself. The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) announced earlier this year that, from September, fees would rise for the third time. The SQE now costs £1,934 for SQE1 and £2,974 for SQE2, totalling £4,908.

Prep course fees vary by provider, and while they are no longer strictly mandatory, recent pass rates make it clear that thorough preparation is essential if you want to maximise your chances of success.

9. The resit and appeal policy

If, after receiving your results, you believe they are unfair, you have the right to appeal. Grounds for appeal include previously undisclosed mitigating circumstances, or any potential irregularities in the decision-making process.

If you fail any part of the SQE, you can resit, but there are strict limits. For SQE1, you have a maximum of three attempts at both FLK1 and FLK2. The same rule applies to SQE2: only three attempts are permitted. If you fail the same assessment three times, you must wait until your six-year assessment window expires before starting again. Crucially, in that situation, you cannot carry forward any previous passes, and you’ll need to begin the entire process from scratch.