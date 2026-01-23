PostsAdvice

‘I’m a paralegal, but I’m treated like the firm’s personal assistant’

Given minimal legal work


In our latest Career Conundrum, a paralegal shares that she feels more like a personal assistant — but with a potential training contract on the horizon, should she stick it out?

“Hello Legal Cheek. I joined a firm about 8 months ago as a conveyancing paralegal with the ‘promise’ of a training contract subject to performance. Unfortunately, my experience hasn’t been great so far as I feel more like the firm PA than a paralegal (no disrespect to PAs, of course, it’s just not what I signed up for). My exposure to legal work has been pretty minimal with most of my time spent answering phones, arranging meetings, fetching coffees/organising the lunch run and doing the ‘life admin’ for the partners. I worry that the firm might be stringing me along regarding the training contract and I don’t really know what to do. Please help!”

Junior Lawyer

It feels quite disingenuous that they would lure you in with the promise of a TC! I think maybe the only thing you can do is have an honest discussion with your supervisor about your performance – perhaps showing some initiative, even if it feels uncomfortable, and asking for some work would help?

MC partner

I think what people need to understand is that this is simply par for the course when you’re working at a junior level in a firm. I did my fare share of coffee rounds and look where I am now!

Whilst I appreciate your frustration, the best think to do is to keep your nose down and do the work – there’s no use complaining about it.

US > MC

*fair.

Someone from somehwhere

It depends the type of firm. If you’re at a high street firm they’re probably stringing you along or at best it will be years before they actually give you one. Like someone said above, have an honest discussion with your supervisor and speak to other paralegal’s/junior lawyers at the firm to get their experience.

Career Coach

I sympathise with your experience. Unfortunately it is not uncommon, particularly in smaller organisations.

Have you tried really putting yourself out there – e.g. offering your time to support on certain legal matters, remind colleagues of your background and professional interests, set up meetings with your colleagues to learn more about legal practice etc? This is often a good tool to wake people up to your willingness to learn and work. It will also give you more insight into the firm’s intentions and whether it is best that you move on to pastures new.

If your experience continues with no clear prospect of change, start planning your exit into a new role that is more suitable.

It is often the case that opportunities don’t land in our laps and we mostly need to seek out opportunities. It might feel that you are “annoying” or a “teacher’s pet”, but it is very commendable to drive your own career and interests.

Good luck with your career!

