‘I’m a paralegal, but I’m treated like the firm’s personal assistant’

Given minimal legal work
In our latest Career Conundrum, a paralegal shares that she feels more like a personal assistant — but with a potential training contract on the horizon, should she stick it out?
“Hello Legal Cheek. I joined a firm about 8 months ago as a conveyancing paralegal with the ‘promise’ of a training contract subject to performance. Unfortunately, my experience hasn’t been great so far as I feel more like the firm PA than a paralegal (no disrespect to PAs, of course, it’s just not what I signed up for). My exposure to legal work has been pretty minimal with most of my time spent answering phones, arranging meetings, fetching coffees/organising the lunch run and doing the ‘life admin’ for the partners. I worry that the firm might be stringing me along regarding the training contract and I don’t really know what to do. Please help!”
Junior Lawyer
It feels quite disingenuous that they would lure you in with the promise of a TC! I think maybe the only thing you can do is have an honest discussion with your supervisor about your performance – perhaps showing some initiative, even if it feels uncomfortable, and asking for some work would help?
MC partner
I think what people need to understand is that this is simply par for the course when you’re working at a junior level in a firm. I did my fare share of coffee rounds and look where I am now!
Whilst I appreciate your frustration, the best think to do is to keep your nose down and do the work – there’s no use complaining about it.
US > MC
*fair.