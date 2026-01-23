‘I’m a paralegal, but I’m treated like the firm’s personal assistant’

Given minimal legal work



In our latest Career Conundrum, a paralegal shares that she feels more like a personal assistant — but with a potential training contract on the horizon, should she stick it out?

“Hello Legal Cheek. I joined a firm about 8 months ago as a conveyancing paralegal with the ‘promise’ of a training contract subject to performance. Unfortunately, my experience hasn’t been great so far as I feel more like the firm PA than a paralegal (no disrespect to PAs, of course, it’s just not what I signed up for). My exposure to legal work has been pretty minimal with most of my time spent answering phones, arranging meetings, fetching coffees/organising the lunch run and doing the ‘life admin’ for the partners. I worry that the firm might be stringing me along regarding the training contract and I don’t really know what to do. Please help!”

