Ever since its introduction in 2021, the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) has been no stranger to controversy. Originally conceived as a way to simplify the pathway to qualification, one of the Solicitor Regulation Authority (SRA)’s key pledges was a commitment to disclosing the pass rates of individual course providers. However, this promise has been plagued by delays, with disclosure initially set for “late 2023”.

In the latest episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Tom Connelly sit down to discuss what this delay in disclosure means for students as well as diving into some of the other issues the SQE has faced since its rollout.

