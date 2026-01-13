ULaw voids contract law exam over past paper similarities 

Déjà vu



The University of Law (ULaw) has been forced to void an exam — despite students having already sat it — after it emerged that the questions closely mirrored those from a past paper.

The blunder affected students sitting a single best answer question (SBAQ) contract law exam on 8 January as part of ULaw’s law conversion course.

Speaking to Legal Cheek, one student claimed that the “vast majority” of the questions had appeared on a past paper provided to students for revision purposes.

After the issue came to light following the exam, students were told that the assessment had been “reluctantly” voided and would be rescheduled for later this week, with ULaw stressing its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its assessments and apologising for the error. Several hours later, however, the law school giant was back in students’ inboxes with a second email setting out a different approach.

In that message, the uni confirmed that marks from a separate contract law exam would instead be used to determine students’ grades for the contract module. Those who felt adversely affected by the error could, however, submit mitigating circumstances and opt for a further attempt at the SBAQ later this year instead.

Some students were unimpressed by the blunder, having already revised for — and sat — the exam, only to be told that it would not count. “Not a great look for such a major institution,” one student told Legal Cheek. Others, meanwhile, are calling for the original exam to stand, arguing, among other things, that they should not have to bear the consequences of ULaw’s blunder.

A spokesperson for ULaw told Legal Cheek: “Once it became clear that the Contract Law SBAQ assessment had content with similarities to materials previously made available to students, we took immediate action to protect the integrity and fairness of the assessment process.”

They continued: