ULaw voids contract law exam over past paper similarities 

The University of Law (ULaw) has been forced to void an exam — despite students having already sat it — after it emerged that the questions closely mirrored those from a past paper.

The blunder affected students sitting a single best answer question (SBAQ) contract law exam on 8 January as part of ULaw’s law conversion course.

Speaking to Legal Cheek, one student claimed that the “vast majority” of the questions had appeared on a past paper provided to students for revision purposes.

After the issue came to light following the exam, students were told that the assessment had been “reluctantly” voided and would be rescheduled for later this week, with ULaw stressing its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its assessments and apologising for the error. Several hours later, however, the law school giant was back in students’ inboxes with a second email setting out a different approach.

In that message, the uni confirmed that marks from a separate contract law exam would instead be used to determine students’ grades for the contract module. Those who felt adversely affected by the error could, however, submit mitigating circumstances and opt for a further attempt at the SBAQ later this year instead.

Some students were unimpressed by the blunder, having already revised for — and sat — the exam, only to be told that it would not count. “Not a great look for such a major institution,” one student told Legal Cheek. Others, meanwhile, are calling for the original exam to stand, arguing, among other things, that they should not have to bear the consequences of ULaw’s blunder.

A spokesperson for ULaw told Legal Cheek: “Once it became clear that the Contract Law SBAQ assessment had content with similarities to materials previously made available to students, we took immediate action to protect the integrity and fairness of the assessment process.”

They continued:

“We have sincerely apologised to students for this error and for the disruption and stress it may have caused, particularly given the time and effort invested in preparation. Our priority has been to minimise any disadvantage to students, which is why we voided the SBAQ and confirmed that no replacement assessment would be required during this exam period. We have also put clear options in place for any student who feels they have been adversely affected, including access to our procedural defect process and the opportunity to sit a further assessment where appropriate. We remain committed to listening to students’ concerns and to maintaining high standards of fairness and academic integrity in our assessments.”

Anonymous

There were no clear options, we were scrambling all day asking for further clarification during an already stressful exam period!! Almost £16,000 for this!

Anonymous

Unacceptable. The original score of the first SBAQ should be upheld. If this is not possible, then a modified version of the original score to take into account any degree of unfairness (say, a cap of 75% etc)

Anonymous

ULaw showing their incompetence once again. They had months to prepare this very simple 20 question SBAQ exam and now students are taking the impact. Classic!

Anonymous

The opportunity to redo should be automatic. Students shouldn’t all be required to fill in a form completing about how and the exam was just to be able to resit it.

Anonymous

Single Best Answer Question (SBAQ)*

Why?

Why the exam can’t be similar as past paper? It does reflect the same level of difficulty.

Anonymous

Great supine protoplasmic invertebrate jellies💔🥀

Anonymous

The fault lies with the university. The fact that the SBA questions were changed slightly and one question was replaced, clearly shows the uni had already vetted the exam and approved for it to be sat by students.
Students shouldn’t have to bear the fault and suffer consequences of the university’s choices.

Anonymous

The issue with upholding the original exam is that it undermines the integrity of the whole course… how can employers rely on this qualification if they can’t guarantee the exams are consistent in difficulty across cohorts?

Anon

That fault still lies with the university and employers can be made aware of the institutions mistake and essentially take it up with the uni. Still, it is unfair for students to bear the consequences whilst ULaw covers its own back.

Anonymous

While this is true to an extent, ULaw’s current proposal tips the scales too far in the other direction. Our current options can only result in us receiving worse marks than we would have done had this whole (easily avoidable) situation not arisen in the first place.

How can students and sponsoring firms rely on this qualification if ULaw can arbitrarily sacrifice students’ grades in order to save face?

Anonymous PGDL student

The “solution” offered to us by ULaw still places students at a disadvantage relative to normal procedure (ie had they not made the admin error). Both of the two options now available will inevitable lead to a lower mark than students would otherwise have achieved.

Option 1 (module mark comes only from the written exam):
Written exam marks will inevitably be lower than SBAQ marks, as it is much harder to score high marks. For example, it would be perfectly possible for a well- prepared student to achieve 90% in the SBAQs, getting 18/20 questions correct. To score 90% in a problem question or essay requires a truly exceptional performance and is comparatively much rarer as a result. Since students will therefore score more highly in SBAQs, removing the SBAQ component from the module mark logically will lead to lower grades overall.

Option 2 (resit the SBAQ exam in a “later resit period”, date unspecified (!!) but likely in the summer):
PGDL students will have gone an entire term without formally studying Contract Law. This means either that we are expected to continually revise Term 1 materials on top of Term 2’s workload (a workload which ULaw’s own staff advise students to treat as a “full-time job), or alternatively that we are expected to intensely revise Contract Law at the same time as our revision for Term 2’s other four modules. Either way, a summer resit of Contract Law would inevitably impact both our Term 2 subjects and our opportunity to perform to the best of our ability in the resat Contract SBAQs.

It cannot in good faith be suggested that either of the options in ULaw’s “solution” are fair. Whichever we choose, we will be worse off than we should have been, because of ULaw’s failure to run our exams properly.

You would think that a nation-wide institution, with almost 20k students, charging five-figure fees, and owned by a global education conglomerate, would have the resources to correctly set a 20-question multiple choice test. Apparently not.

Knee

What happened with the Contract Law SBAQ is not an unfortunate one-off , it is the direct consequence of wider incompetence. This was a 20-question multiple-choice exam. ULaw had months to prepare it. A basic internal process, such as having several tutors draft and review small batches of questions, would have prevented this entirely. Instead, students were given an exam that reportedly repeated large parts of a past paper, making it unfair before it even began.

The uni claims it acted to “protect the integrity and fairness of the assessment”. But the only reason integrity was threatened is because ULaw itself failed. Voiding the exam after students had already sat it does not restore fairness , it simply transfers the damage onto the students who prepared, performed under pressure, and were then told their work no longer counts.

This is especially serious given that the written contract law exam was extremely demanding and, for many students, very difficult to complete properly within the two-hour time limit. The SBAQ was meant to be a balanced, reliable part of the overall assessment. Removing it after the fact only magnifies the unfairness for those who needed it.

ULaw also says its “priority has been to minimise disadvantage to students”. In reality, students spent weeks revising, sat a high-stakes exam, endured the stress, and were then told it was void. That is not minimising disadvantage , it is creating it. The real benefit of their approach is that it protects the university from logistical, regulatory and reputational fallout.

Offering a “procedural defect process” and the possibility of a further assessment does not fix this. It shifts the burden onto individual students to complain, prove harm, and navigate bureaucracy, rather than ULaw taking responsibility for a cohort-wide failure.

Throughout this process, it feels like the uni has been focused on covering its own back rather than on the people who are paying the price for its errors. Students are paying over £16,000 for this course, yet this is the level of quality control and care being delivered.

This is shameful for an institution that presents itself as a market leader in legal education. Students deserve competence, fairness and proper academic governance. What they received instead was avoidable chaos

Anonymous

Guess I’m off to BPP next year then

BPP Sufferer

The grass ain’t much greener young buck

TC Holder

Thank god I’m not paying for this course

Please do better

This is so predictable; across the PGDL and SQE+ courses I had 2 exams issued and later withdrawn for different reasons; both reasons were connected to uLaw ineptitude. Nothing changes…

Anonymous

The university had months to prepare the exam, the idea they only realised something was wrong on the day is either preposterous or if true speaks to great incompetence.
Students are being made to unjustly bear the costs of ULaw’s failures. To say nothing of the impact this has on international students, students with jobs, commitments, carer responsibilities etc.

A disappointed international pgdl student

I am truly shocked and extremely disappointed by this uni. From the very beginning, international students have been treated differently from home students by being required to take the same assessments in person. Many of us are waking up early and travelling long distances just to sit a 45-minute SBAQ, only to then be told that it has been voided because of the university’s own fault.

The suggestion that this assessment could be resat later is also deeply troubling. A summer resit could fall after many international students’ visas have expired, putting them in an impossible position through no fault of their own. Students should not be forced to choose between their immigration status and paying the price for the university’s mistakes.

Anonymous

Not the first time this has happened!!
Exams sat and then voided due to the incompetence of ULaw.

