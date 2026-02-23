Clifford Chance retains 76% of spring qualifying trainees

38 out of 50



Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance has unveiled its latest spring retention figures, with 38 out of 50 of its final-seat trainees staying on.

The firm confirmed that out of 50 trainees, it received 47 applications for newly qualified (NQ) positions and made 39 offers, 38 of which were accepted. As in previous years, CC did not disclose any further details, so it is unclear whether any NQs will be retained on fixed-term contracts or which departments they will qualify into.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that the Magic Circle firm recruits up to 100 trainees each year — the largest intake of any City firm, alongside Linklaters. Trainees earn £56,000 in year one, rising to £61,000 in year two. Upon qualification, this leaps significantly to £150,000.