PostsNews

Expelled law student convicted of hoax bomb threat that forced Reading Uni evacuation during induction week

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

Anonymous call made with robotic voice


A law student has been convicted of making hoax bomb threat to the University of Reading after being expelled, triggering the evacuation of campus buildings during induction week.

Muzammil Ayyaz, 30, was found guilty of two counts of communicating false information at Reading Crown Court. The court heard that he had previously brought a judicial review challenge against the university. The matter was settled on terms allowing him to resume his studies, but he was later expelled.

The Law Society Gazette reports that Ayyaz made around 700 calls to the uni over the summer of 2023, during which he made threats against staff.

He then escalated matters by making two calls in September that year, using an anonymous number and a robotic voice to claim that a bomb had been placed on campus. Both calls were made during induction week, when buildings were busy with new students.

The court heard that the hoax prompted a police response and the evacuation of university buildings, with the prosecutor noting that its timing during induction week was intended to have a “maximal effect”.

The trial saw Ayyaz dismiss two separate legal teams before conducting his own defence.

Sentencing has been listed for 14 April.

1 Comment

2PQE

” The court heard that he had previously brought a judicial review challenge against the university. The matter was settled on terms allowing him to *resume his studies*, but he was later expelled.”

Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

Barrister
news

Olympic bomb hoax barrister banned from legal profession

Michael Shrimpton, who was disbarred in 2018, subject to further regulatory action -- this time by the SRA

Nov 5 2019 10:24am
news

Racism at Exeter Law School: Students expelled and suspended as investigation concludes

But university tight-lipped over individual sanctions

May 1 2018 2:17pm
news

Oxford law student jailed for modern slavery offences

PhD candidate and UN judge faces over six years behind bars

May 7 2025 10:09am
18