‘I’m older than my supervisor, and the dynamic feels slightly awkward’

Career changer seeks guidance



In our latest Career Conundrum, a trainee who entered the legal profession after a previous career is concerned about the awkwardness that has arisen because they are older than their supervisor.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I am a career changer in my mid 30s and recently moved into a new team as part of my Training Contract rotation. I am reluctant to provide any more specific details at the risk of identifying myself! While this was never an issue in my previous seats, I get the sense that my current supervisor feels awkward about the fact that I’m older than them. The power dynamic feels slightly out of kilter. For example, when setting tasks they often ask, ‘Is it OK for you to do X or Y – but only if you’ve got time!’. I’m the trainee, I’ll do what you ask me! They also seem reluctant to delegate even when I can see they are very busy. Has any other career changers/older trainees encountered anything similar?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.